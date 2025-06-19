A disabled student who was left in his school when a fire broke out has spoken about his "petrifying” ordeal.

Lucas Vezza-O'Brien, 16, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, was left alone in a classroom until firefighters arrived at his school in Hyde, Greater Manchester, in November 2024.

Speaking about his ordeal on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (19 June), the teenager said: "I was petrified. I started to smell smoke and because of my disability, I was worried about my immune system. If I got smoke into my lungs, who knows what would happen?"

Staff at the school said they followed Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s advice which is to “leave wheelchair users” and allow emergency responders to come to their aid instead.