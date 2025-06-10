Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence has posted an ominous video suggesting “political elites” are fomenting nuclear tensions because they own bunkers which would protect them from a bomb.

Tulsi Gabbard said she had recently visited Hiroshima making 80 years since the US dropped an atomic bomb on the city.

She then went on to say that the bomb of 1945 was nothing compared to the warheads of today which can have yields of over one megaton.

“A single nuclear weapon today could kill millions in just minutes,” she said, before suggesting that “political elites” and “warmongers” are encouraging nuclear conflict safe in the knowledge that they have bunkers which will keep them safe.