Junior doctors’ strike will not ‘resolve’ issues over pay, says health minister

A government health minister has said a 26 per cent pay rise for junior doctors is not “realistically achievable” and suggested that announced strike action will not “resolve” the issues over pay.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are now expected to take part in a 72-hour walkout in March after 98 per cent of those balloted voted in favour of strikes.

“Obviously we want to talk to them about pay, but 26 per cent is not something that is realistically achievable,” Maria Caulfield said.

