Dog starts fire in home after turning on hob

A dog started a fire at a home in Missouri after jumping to put its paws on the counter top, igniting the stove and sparking a grease fire.

This video shows the incident unfolding on the homeowner's security footage.Two dogs were rescued from the house and no injuries were reported.

"New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls," Southern Platte Fire Protection District division chief Chris Denney said.

