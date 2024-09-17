David Morrissey discusses importance of The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign

David Morrissey spoke of the importance of The Independent's Brick by Brick campaign to help victims of domestic abuse as he discussed the launch on Monday 16 September.

Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman and Sir Patrick Stewart are among a number of other star-studded voices backing the appeal.

The Independent is working with Refuge to raise £300,000 to build a safe space – a true home where women escaping abusive partners, and any child or pet they bring with them, can be safe and recover.

In a groundbreaking move, this house will be the first of its kind to cater for domestic abuse victims during which they will receive direct support from Refuge.

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make new futures.