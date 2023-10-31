Cummings’ rant to Johnson about Cabinet Office revealed during Covid Inquiry

Dominic Cummings’ expletive-filled rant about the Cabinet Office has been shown in today’s Covid Inquiry sitting (31 October), where he revealed he had grown tired of Boris Johnson going ‘Jaws mode’.

‘We got big problems coming. CABOFF [sic] is terrifyingly s***’, he wrote in messages to the then-prime minister.

In the texts, it appeared that Cummings was putting pressure on Johnson to announce stricter legislation surrounding Covid, but insisted the Cabinet was delaying it as they ‘hadn’t done the work’ and ‘don’t work weekends’.