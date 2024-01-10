White House responds after Trump warns of ‘bedlam’ if he loses election

The White House has responded to Donald Trump’s claim that there will be “bedlam” in the US if criminal cases deny him returning as president.

Speaking to The Independent White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg, Karine Jean-Pierre said: “President Biden has always been absolutely clear. When it comes to this, political violence has no place whatsoever in America.... Failing to condemn or discourage criminal violence, especially after dangerous conspiracies and violent rhetoric, [has] cost law enforcement officers their lives.

“If you are a leader in this country, you need to put this country first. You need to put the safety of the American people first.”