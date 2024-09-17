Donald Trump cracks joke as he describes golf course assassination attempt

Donald Trump made a joke as spoke publicily about the second assassination attempt on him.

The Republican presidential nominee recalled how he heard gunshots as he played golf at his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach in Florida on Sunday (15 September).

Speaking as part of a social media event hosted by X, Trump said: “The Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me… everybody just got into the [golf] carts, and we moved along.”

Trump praised the Secret Service for an “excellent job”, before adding: “I would have loved to have sank that last putt, but we decided, [to] get out of [there].”

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is facing federal gun charges.