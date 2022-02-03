Donald Trump claims he was victim of attempted coup to remove him from office

Donald Trump has tried to turn the tables by claiming that he was the victim of an attempted coup to remove him from office.

The former president made the wild claim despite new details emerging of his own attempt to steal Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Mr Trump told Rob Schmitt of right-wing news channel Newsmax that Democrats had tried to kill-off his presidency.

Trump said: “We were fighting these people, we had no choice otherwise we would not have been there. They were staging a coup, they were trying to get us out of office.”

