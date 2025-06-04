Trump accuses BBC of ‘taking Hamas’ word as truth’ in alleged Gaza misreporting

The Trump administration has attacked the BBC over its reporting in Gaza, claiming that the broadcaster takes Hamas’ word as “total truth”.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was discussing reports of Israeli security forces shooting dead Palestinians queuing for food when she took a swipe at the broadcaster.

“Unfortunately, unlike some in the media, we don’t take the word of Hamas as total truth,” she told a White House briefing on Tuesday (3 June). “We like to look into it when they speak … unlike the BBC.”

Holding up printed-out BBC stories which Ms Leavitt falsely claimed the broadcaster had to take down due to inaccuracies, she urged journalists to confirm their sources to “reduce the amount of misinformation”.

The BBC swiftly defended its reporting and said the White House’s claims are false.