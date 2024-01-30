Trump plan for ‘alligator moats’ at border mocked by Garcia

Robert Garcia mocked Donald Trump's ideas for border security during a hearing to advance the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, 30 January.

With a picture of a huge reptile held up behind him, the Democratic Representative said: "Donald Trump has said that he wants to build alligator moats on the border, that's one of his incredible ideas.”

It comes as the former president, who is campaigning to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, said he will send Texas "reinforcements" to deal with border control if elected president in the upcoming election.