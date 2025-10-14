This is the moment a hot mic catches Donald Trump’s private conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto about his son Eric.

As leaders gathered for a Gaza-focused summit in Egypt on Monday (October 13), the pair appeared unaware their conversation was being recorded by a live microphone.

Prabowo is heard referring to a region that is “not safe, security-wise” before asking the US president: “Can I meet Eric?”

Trump responded that he would “have Eric call,” adding: “Should I do that? He's such a good boy. I'll have Eric call.”

It wasn’t clear in the audio whether the two were referencing the Trump Organization or any business deals involving the president or his family.

Neither the White House nor the Indonesian Embassy in Washington immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the overheard exchange.