Donald Trump: What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

Former president Donald Trump has had his home raided by the FBI under suspicion that he took classified documents from the White House.

Federal agents recovered documents from Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, including an order pardoning his friend Roger Stone, documents classified ‘top secret’, as well as information about Emmanuel Macron.

The unsealed warrant shows federal law enforcement is currently investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice and violating the Espionage Act of 1917.

