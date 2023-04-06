Stormy Daniels says she will testify against Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels has declared that she will testify against Donald Trump if asked to do so.

"It's daunting, but I look forward to it because I have nothing to hide... [They] can't shame me even more," the adult film star told Piers Morgan Uncensored in an interview due to be broadcast on TalkTV at 8pm tonight (6 April).

It comes after the 76-year-old became the first former US president to face criminal charges after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 30 March in a probe over hush money paid to Ms Daniels.

