Donald Trump Jr claims media ‘radicalised people trying to kill his father’

Donald Trump Jr claimed that the media has "radicalised the people that are trying to kill [his] father."

Speaking after the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, the former president's son was asked whether debates with his father on stage should see a similar civil tone.

Mr Trump Jr responded: 'You know I'd love to see that across the board. Sometimes the political climate isn't that much.

"The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father. We've had to deal with that twice now for the last two months. I've had to have that conversation with my five young children twice in the last two months."