Moment Donald Trump exits plane upon arrival in New York ahead of arraignment

Footage shows the moment Donald Trump set foot on New York ahead of his historic arraignment on Tuesday, 4 April.

His gold-plated Boeing 757 arrived at LaGuardia Airport on Monday after he flew up from his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

The former president, who will be the first ever to be criminally charged, is due to appear in person at Manhattan Criminal Court.

He is facing charges connected to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to his 2016 campaign.

