Donald Trump’s plane takes off for New York ahead of historic court hearing

Donald Trump‘s plane has departed for New York ahead of his historical in-person arraignment expected on Tuesday.

He posted on Truth Social that he will leave Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Monday afternoon for his court hearing the following day.

The former president has been indicted on charges connected to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to his 2016 campaign.

Trump will become the first current or former US president to ever be arrested and charged with a crime.

