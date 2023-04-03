Donald Trump’s plane arrives in New York ahead of historical arraignment

Donald Trump has arrived in New York where he is expected to become the first former US president to face criminal charges.

He travelled by plane from his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday afternoon after sharing his plans to do so on Truth Social.

Trump has been indicted on charges connected to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to his 2016 campaign.

He will will appear before Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm local time on Tuesday before the Manhattan Criminal Court.

