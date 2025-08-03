Trump says pardoning ‘half innocent’ Diddy would be ‘difficult’ after past criticism

Donald Trump has said that he considers Sean “Diddy” Combs “half-innocent” but would find it “difficult” to pardon due to his past criticisms of the US president.

In an interview with Newsmax on Friday (1 August), the US president said that the two used to “get along great” but things soured after Combs made “hostile” comments about Mr Trump during his first presidency.

Some media outlets have reported that Mr Trump has been weighing a pardon for Combs, but Mr Trump told host Rob Finnerty that he would find it "difficult" and the answer would “more likely a no”.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution purposes earlier this month but cleared of more serious offences.

“He was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent,” Trump remarked.