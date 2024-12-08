Donald Trump’s four-word remark to Prince William during historic Notre Dame meeting

President-elect Donald Trump praised the future King of England during a historic meeting in France.

Trump met with Prince William on Saturday (7 December) at the British Embassy in Paris after attending the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Earlier in the day, the President-elect met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy.

Walking into the British Embassy to meet Prince William, Trump declared: “He’s a good man.”

Trump shook William’s hand and told reporters the Prince of Wales is doing “a fantastic job” before heading to a separate room to sit down and talk.