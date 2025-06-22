US defence secretary Pete Hegseth spoke to reporters at the Pentagon on Sunday, June 22, where he revealed, along with General Dan Caine, the extent of the US military strikes on Iran, titled the 'Midnight Hammer.'

General Dan Caine gave a breakdown of the attacks claiming over 125 US aircrafts were involved in the strikes against three of Iran's nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

Hegseth claimed they devastated the Iranian nuclear programme, giving credit to US President Donald Trump saying, “What the president gave us was a focussed, powerful and clear mission on the destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called the attack an "act of aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities," calling it a flagrant breech of the UN charter.