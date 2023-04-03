Donald Trump waves to crowd as he arrives at Trump Tower before arraignment

Donald Trump has arrived at Trump Tower ahead of his historic arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Manhattan.

Footage shows the moment he pulled up with his entourage on Fifth Avenue on Monday after he arrived from Mar-a-Lago.

The former president will be the first ever to be criminally charged after being indicted for charges connected to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels 2016.

He is expected to stay overnight at his skyscraper on Monday night before his hearing downtown tomorrow.

