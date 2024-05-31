Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen reacts to guilty hush money trial verdict

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has reacted to the former president’s guilty verdict in the hush money trial.

Mr Cohen, who served as the prosecution’s main witness in the trial, celebrated the conviction of his old boss on Thursday (30 May).

The jury found Trump guilty on all of the 34 counts he faced, making him the first American president in history to be convicted of a crime.

Speaking to MSNBC, Mr Cohen said: “It’s accountability, it’s exactly what America needs right now. We need for accountability to be had by all those who break the law.”