Donald Trump shares bizarre ‘superhero’ video teasing next announcement

Donald Trump has teased a “major announcement” by sharing a bizarre video depicting himself as a “superhero”.

The former US president is set to reveal his news Thursday 15 December.

“America needs a superhero,” Mr Trump says in the strange video, before an animated image of him wearing a superhero outfit with the letter “T” on his chest appears.

The post, made on Truth Social on Wednesday, didn’t reveal anything about what he plans to announce.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.