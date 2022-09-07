Therese Coffey’s alarm playing Dr Dre interrupts live interview

Therese Coffey’s live interview with LBC was hilariously interrupted by the sound of rapper Dr Dre when her 8am phone alarm sounded.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari, the newly appointed health secretary scrambled to reach for her bag to silence her alarm, and remarked it was a “bit of Dr Dre.”

“That’s fantastic. Dr. Coffey with Dr Dre, as the health secretary, it just gets better and better doesn’t it,” Ferrari quipped.

The song appeared to be the rapper’s 1991 hit “Still D.R.E.”

