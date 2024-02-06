Driver stops for a nap in middle of dual carriageway

A drink driver fell asleep on a dual carriageway and had to be woken up by police officers, bodycam footage shows.

Police were on patrol at about 4.15am on 28 January when they came across Emmanuel Osei asleep in his Mercedes C220 on the A1307 at Godmanchester.

The officers initially thought the vehicle had broken down but pulled over to find the 34-year-old asleep with his seatbelt on and the engine running.

Osei, of Maple Drive, Huntingdon, blew 47 at the roadside, over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. He went on to give an evidential reading of 42 in custody.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (29 January), Osei was disqualified from driving for three years and six months after pleading guilty to drink driving.