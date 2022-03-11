Drone likely from Ukraine crashes in Croatia

A drone thought to be from Ukraine has been caught crashing in the capital of Croatia.

Footage shows the aftermath of the drone’s explosion after it landed in the city of Zagrab.

The drone has most likely flown over the war-zone, passing Romania and Hungary before landing in the Croatian city.

Thankfully, no one was injured but the explosion did let off a huge bang.

