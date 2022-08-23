Fetty Wapp pleads guilty to drugs conspiracy charge

Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a federal drugs charge that carries a minimum five-year prison sentence.

The rapper, 31, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, appeared in court in Long Island on Monday, 22 August.

Maxwell was arrested at New York’s Rolling Loud Festival in October 2021 before being charged for participating in a conspiracy to smuggle more than 100kg of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.

According to New York Post reporter Ben Feuerherd, Maxwell’s attorney said: “He is not cooperating. I want that to be very, very clear. This is a standard plea.”

