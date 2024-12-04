Drunk driver hides in bed as police arrest him after fleeing scene of crash

A drunk driver spotted fleeing the scene of a crash asked police if they could "speak tomorrow" after officers found him lying in bed.

Karl Coleman, 45, was more than twice the legal alcohol limit when the officers found him tucked up in bed on October 21 after he’d crashed his car into a parked vehicle earlier that night.

Bodycam footage from Cambridgeshire Police shows Coleman replying "no comment" when asked if he’d been drinking alcohol.

In court on Friday, 29 November, he admitted to drink driving and failing to stop after a collision and was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £400.