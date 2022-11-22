At least 162 people have died and hundreds more left injured after an earthquake on Indonesia’s Java island.

Many were hurt or killed after the 5.6 magnitude quake toppled buildings, with some residents trapped in the rubble.

Emergency workers treated the injured on stretchers and blankets outside hospitals, on terraces and in car parks, but some rescue efforts have been hampered by landslides.

A “majority” of those who have died are children, according to West Java’s governor.

