Hazardous winds have battered East Coast homes and drivers have been forced to abandon submerged cars.

A storm brought heavy rain and dangerous winds to the Carolinas as it moved up the East Coast on Sunday (17 December).

A tornado warning was briefly issued for parts of Horry County in South Carolina as an observed tornado moved through the Socastee/Forestbrook area.

This doorbell camera video shows a possible tornado moving through Arrowhead Country Club in Myrtle Beach.

South Carolina and other parts of the East Coast experienced severe flooding, which led to road closures and people abandoning their cars after getting stuck.