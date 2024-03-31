Sunak praises ‘incredible work’ of Christians and churches in Easter message

Rishi Sunak praised the “incredible work” of Christians in his Easter Sunday message.

The prime minister also said he was “thinking of those in pain and suffering around the world” and those persecuted because of their faith who are “unable to celebrate Easter freely”.

“This weekend, as people come together to celebrate and reflect on the message at the heart of the Easter festival, I want to pay tribute to the incredible work of Christians in this country,” he said.

“For many of us in the UK, Easter is a chance to pause and reflect and an opportunity to spend some precious time with our families and a moment to enjoy the start of spring.”