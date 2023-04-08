Eight Filipinos nailed to crosses as gory Easter crucifixion re-enactment returns

A re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ resumed on Good Friday in the Philippines after a three-year halt due to Covid-19.

The real-life crucifixions took place in the farming village of San Fernando in Pampanga province north of Manila.

Devotees, wearing thorny crowns of twigs, carried heavy wooden crosses on their backs for more than a kilometre under the scorching heat.

Stainless steel nails were then hammered through their palms and feet, as devotees were set aloft on a cross under the sun for about 10 minutes.

The Good Friday tradition is rejected by the Catholic church but draws huge crowds of devotees and tourists.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.