Pope Francis waves from balcony after leading Easter Mass at Vatican

Pope Francis waved from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica after delivering his “Urbi et Orbi” (To the city and the world) message on Easter Sunday.

Francis, 87, overcame concerns about his health to preside over Easter Sunday Mass, leading tens of thousands of people in Vatican City, in one of the most important liturgies of the year.

The Mass precedes his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing, a lengthy speech that traditionally rounds up all the threats facing humanity.

For the past few weeks, the pope has generally avoided delivering long speeches to avoid the strain on his breathing.