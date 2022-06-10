Stag party stranded by cancelled easyJet flight bike epic 230-mile trek back to UK

A group of friends on a stag do were stranded in Amsterdam after their easyJet flight home was cancelled, so undertook an epic 230-mile trek back to the UK on bicycles they were forced to buy from locals.

The Brits had enjoyed two days in the Dutch capital and were booked to London on Saturday 4 June, only to find their flight was scrapped.

With return options by air or rail limited, the 14-strong party decided the best route was take a train to Calais and later board a ferry, spending £1,300 on bikes to do so.

