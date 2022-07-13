EasyJet passengers stuck on tarmac at Gatwick for four hours amid UK heatwave

Passengers on an easyJet flight to Dubrovnik were forced to sit on the tarmac at Gatwick for four hours before their trip was eventually cancelled.

Dominey Jenner, who was on the flight, accused the airline of only giving customers “one glass of water” and no food during the delay, which lasted from around 4pm until 8.30pm, amid temperatures of 30 to 32C.

She claims the unrest onboard became so bad that passengers began phoning Gatwick police, who came to escort them off the flight when it was ultimately cancelled.

