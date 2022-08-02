Morrisons launch ‘carbon neutral’ eggs in Yorkshire stores

"Carbon neutral" eggs have hit the shelves in Morrisons's Yorkshire stores ahead of a national rollout.

The supermarket chain launched the "planet-friendly" eggs as part of its drive to be directly supplied by net zero British farms by 2030.

A report by Cambridge University has confirmed the product's carbon neutral status, with the farms involved using renewable energy sources.

Hens laying the eggs are fed a soya-free diet of insects - which are in turn fed on food waste from its bakery, fruit, and vegetable sites

