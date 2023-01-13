UK economy unexpectedly grew by 0.1 per cent in November

The UK economy grew in November, reducing the risk of further recession, according to official figures.

While the increase was just 0.1 per cent, it was better than anticipated, with the services sector remaining to grow despite the soaring cost of living.

ONS experts said the slight rise was also supported by the technology sector.

Additionally, the winter World Cup in Qatar saw a strong showing for pubs and bars over November.

