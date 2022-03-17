A California federal court has released footage of the death of a man pinned down by officers when he refused to give a blood sample.

Edward Bronstein, 38, died in the custody of California Highway Patrol officers on 31 March 2020.

Mr Bronstein initially resisted officers taking the blood sample because of his fear of needles, his family has said.

Mr Bronstein repeatedly told officers “I can’t breathe”, the same words said by George Floyd who died in Minneapolis police custody less than two months later.

