UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, read the wrong speech at Cop27 on Wednesday, sparking laughter at the conference.

“The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you. You have been relentless in holding decision-makers to account,” he began, before pausing in confusion.

“I think I have been given the wrong speech,” he then said, to laughter and light applause from the audience in Egypt.

Mr Guterres was soon handed the right speech and apologised for the “small confusion”.

