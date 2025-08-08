Eiffel Tower fan builds scale replica in his back garden

A grandfather and grandson team have built a 1/10 scale replica of the Eiffel Tower in their back garden.

Jean-Claude Fassler, 77, has been working with Kilian Antenat, 22, for eight years to recreate Gustave Eiffel's original 1889 vision for the iconic Paris structure in its original red colour.

Fassler, a retired mechanic, said that he’s been a fan of Eiffel “for a very long time” and that when the replica is complete, he will sleep on the first floor for one night. “I'll be able to say I've made it and that I have an apartment in the Eiffel Tower,” he said.

Once the 98.5ft structure is completed later this month, Fassler plans to sell the replica to recoup the costs.