Elderly couple confront armed Russian troops attempting to invade their home

An elderly Ukrainian couple confront a group of armed Russian soldiers attempting to invade their home, before forcing them to leave their property.

The unarmed couple approach the troops brandishing guns moments after they broke through the property's fencing.

As the couple draw in closer to the troops, raised voices are heard.

Moments later, the couple is seen escorting the troops from their grounds before re-securing the gate.

