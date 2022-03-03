An elderly woman who took part in an anti-war protest in St Petersburg to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been arrested.

Yelena Osipova, a well-known activist and artist who survived the Nazi Germany’s Siege of Leningrad as a baby, was at the protest site in St Petersburg on Wednesday holding two anti-war placards that urged soldiers to lay down their arms.

The Russian authorities detained her as the crowd chanted anti-war slogans around them.

Thousands of people have reportedly been detained so far.

