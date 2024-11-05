Oprah Winfrey issues final Trump election warning at Harris rally

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey issued a final election warning to voters as she joined Kamala Harris for a last rally before voters head to the polls.

Taking to the stage in Philadelphia on Monday (4 November), Winfrey said: “We don’t get to sit this one out

“‘If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again.”

The vice president was also joined by celebrities Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and The Roots in Philadelphia, while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.