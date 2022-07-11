Eleventh Night: Bonfires to be lit in Northern Ireland loyalist areas

Bonfires were due to be lit on Monday (11 July) in loyalist areas in Northern Ireland to mark the Eleventh Night.

Eleventh Night is celebrated to mark the battle of the Boyne in 1690, in which the Protestant King William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James II.

The fires are lit ahead of the Twelfth of July, which is the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.

A man in his mid-30s died on Saturday (9 July) after falling from a bonfire in Larne, Co Antrim.

