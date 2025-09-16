Elon Musk and JD Vance are interfering in other countries' politics in a way that "they would never tolerate" in the United States, Sir Nick Clegg has said.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces calls to sanction the tech billionaire, after he called for the dissolution of parliament at Saturday's rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The US vice president has previously criticised free speech in the UK, and a legal case in which a former serviceman who silently prayed outside an abortion clinic was convicted of breaching the safe zone around the centre.

Speaking on ITV's Peston on Monday, 15 September, the former deputy prime minister said: "Look at the way in which Tommy Robinson sort of fawned on Musk, look at the way in which Farage fawns about Trump, that, you know, they're seeking to turn this country into sort of little MAGA Britain.

"We need to be just much clearer in calling out that this is in whatever shape or form, a form of extraterritorial interference into our democratic culture... which they would never tolerate in the US."