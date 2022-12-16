Elon Musk clashes with journalists in Twitter Spaces before disabling audio service

Elon Musk clashed with a group of journalists in a Twitter Spaces conversation before leaving the group and disabling the audio service.

The Twitter CEO has come under fire after several journalists covering the company had their accounts suspended.

The journalists had covered a story about an account that was banned after it used publicly-available data to track Mr Musk’s private jet.

Mr Musk, a prominent advocate of free speech, had a brief discussion with the journalists, telling them “you doxx, you get suspended,” before abruptly leaving the conversation.

