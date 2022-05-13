Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’ over spam and fake accounts

Elon Musk says he is “still committed” to his deal to buy Twitter, after revealing on Friday that the takeover is “temporarily on hold” over details around the number of spam and fake accounts present on the site.

The billionaire Tesla owner agreed a £34.5 billion deal to take over the social media giant last month, pledging to improve free speech on the site and remove fake accounts.

But in a tweet on Friday, Mr Musk said the deal is now on hold “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”.

