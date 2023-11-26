Watch Emily Hand’s emotional reunion with father after release from Gaza

Nine-year-old Emily Hand’s father sobbed as the pair reunited after she was released by Hamas on Saturday, 25 November.

The Irish-Israeli girl was among the hostages who were freed under a four-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and the militant group.

She had been held captive since Hamas’s brutal incursion on 7 October.

Her father Thomas Hand, who was originally told Emily had been killed, can be seen hugging his daughter tightly in footage of their reunion.

“We are overjoyed to embrace Emily again,” her family said in a statement.