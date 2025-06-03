Emily Watson has appealed to Sir Keir Starmer to intensify efforts to “save” the mother of an imprisoned British-Egyptian activist who has been on hunger strike for more than 245 days.

Laila Soueif is currently hospitalised as a result of her ongoing hunger strike protesting the detention of her son, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, in Cairo, Egypt.

The 69-year-old has said she is willing to die to secure Mr Abd el-Fattah’s release, who is being detained illegally by Egypt according to a UN investigation.

In an exclusive video shared with The Independent on Tuesday, the Academy Award-nominated actor urged the prime minister to take immediate action to save Ms Soueif.

“Before it's too late, we need to save Layla's life,” said Watson, who is known for her roles in The Theory of Everything and Gosford Park.